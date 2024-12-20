Manca (Sardinia Region): promises to allocate resources for the Kalport agency have been disregarded

"The amendment that provided for the extension of the Agency
Kalport and the allocation of the economic resources necessary for the
continuation of activities until 2026 has been
rejected". This was announced yesterday by the Councillor for Labour of the
Sardinia Region, Desirè Manca, announcing that she has learned
with great regret "that, during the discussion of
state budget, the promises received have been disregarded".
At stake are the resources for the Karalis Employment Agency
Portuale del Transhipment, the agency for the administration of
work in the port and for the professional retraining instituted
by the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia. Missing
recalled that, following the meeting with the Minister of Labour
Calderone held on 9 December, had reassured the acronyms
trade unions regarding the political will of the government of
protect the workers of the Canal Port of Cagliari. The councillor
denounced that the promises received had been disregarded and, at the
in light of what happened, asked for an urgent meeting with the
Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone. "I believe it is essential -
he explained - meet Minister Calderone by 31 December
to plan urgent and necessary actions to ensure the
protection of workers".