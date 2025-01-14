The Bulgarian shipowners' association has joined the European Community Shipowners' Associations
BSA is the twenty-second member of the European Shipowners' Association
Bruxelles
January 14, 2025
The Bulgarian shipowners' association BSA has joined the
European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) becoming the
Twenty-second member of the European Shipowners' Association. "We are
proud - said the President of ECSA, Karin Orsel - to
welcome the Bulgarian Shipowners Association as a new member
of the ESCA. The new membership expands the geographical scope covered
by our association by bringing additional expertise and
knowledge and further strengthening the position of the
European shipowners in Brussels".
"We are happy - said the president of the BSA,
Plamen Dimitrov - that the Bulgarian Shipowners Association is
became a member of ECSA. This is how we come together in a big way
European family, hoping to contribute with our experience and
competence. Although among our members there is one of the most
ancient shipping companies in Europe, the fleet of our
associates is young, modern and efficient. We look forward to it
to contribute to the debate on decarbonisation, which is
the EU's priority objective of exchanging ideas and participating in the
to the ECSA mission'.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher