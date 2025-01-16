Cavotec will supply electrification systems and technologies for Italian ports

The Swiss company Cavotec, which specialises in
for ports and industrial activities, has
announced that it has acquired three orders for a total of seven
million euros for electricity supply systems in the
land network for ships moored in Italian ports. The company
Swiss specified that the first order concerns the delivery of
Systems to support cruise ships in multiple ports
in western Italy. The second order is related to
Cavotec's technologies for cruise and ro-ro ships in Tuscany that
will enable two ports to reduce emissions and improve
environmental performance. The third order concerns two systems
to connect cruise ships to the shore electricity grid and
container ships in a port in southern Italy.
Deliveries for these projects are scheduled between the beginning and
mid-2026.