EU customs reform must make it easier for businesses to trade and operate

In view of International Customs Day 2025, which will be celebrated
next Sunday, 23 organizations from the trade sectors,
logistics and the maritime-port sector, including
shipowners' associations ECSA and WSC as well as the
CLECAT, ESC, ECASBA, IATA and IPCSA, presented a
joint declaration calling on the European Union to
implement a customs reform, which is currently being defined,
that keeps pace with the increasing complexity of commerce
global.
In particular, the 23 organisations, which are
represented in the EU's Trade Contact Group (TCG), call for a
Smarter, faster and more secure border management
driven by digital transformation and partnerships
public-private measures that are considered more solid
essential to ensure a competitive business environment and
able to meet the challenges of the global economy.
"Our organizations - it is specified in the
joint statement - call for efficient, stable and
to align customs processes with rapid evolution
supply chains. These systems should also increase the
competitiveness of companies through simplified procedures
and business-friendly that ensure smooth and
foreseeable, in particular for the "trusted economic
operators". Digital solutions, as platforms
interoperable and real-time data sharing, are
essential to enable a border that works for trade
and for security, able to implement customs clearance
and the 'one-stop-shop' approach.
These advances will ensure that customs procedures are
efficient and able to support a customs reform oriented
both in the EU and in the rest of the world. Computer systems
proactively adopt the latest technologies,
going beyond a reactive position to over-regulation
retrospective. Legislators and regulators should
ensure that all elements relating to the information
technology of the new customs legislation are designed to
rapid updates in both system processes and
technology".
"At the same time - continues the
Document - Strengthening border security must
remain a priority. Advanced technologies, including
artificial intelligence and machine learning, together with
Ambitious and reliable partnerships between industry and forces
of the order, are essential for improving management systems
risk and fight illicit trade, ensuring that the
the uninterrupted flow of lawful goods. This dual
attention to safety and facilitation ensures that
customs authorities can adapt to emerging threats,
while increasing trade facilitation for
lawful activities".
"Furthermore - we read
more - our organizations emphasize the importance of
invest in recruiting and training a workforce
highly qualified. Customs professionals must be
equipped with the knowledge, experience and tools to
navigate the complexities of commercial environments
and make effective use of innovative technologies.
Building this capacity is critical to
achieving the objectives of International Customs Day
2025".
"We invite political decision-makers - concludes the document - to
prioritise the adoption of effective legislation and
and the allocation of resources to the authorities
recognising their key role in enabling the
Trade, protecting borders and driving economic growth. The
investments in IT infrastructure and strength development
ensure that customs can comply with their
commitments, meet the objectives of the World Customs 2025 theme
Organization and support the objectives outlined in the reform
EU Customs Authority'.