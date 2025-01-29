The World Shipping Council appreciates the new programme to restore competitiveness to the EU

Today, the European Commission presented the "Compass for
competitiveness", a framework of measures that aims to
to define the conditions to stimulate productivity
and ensure its competitive advantage and is
based on Mario Dragi's report on the future of the
European competitiveness presented last September. The
The new framework of initiatives identifies three main areas, those
innovation, decarbonisation and competitiveness, and
of security and resilience, and is the basis of Clean
Industrial Deal announced by the new European Commission by
present themselves within 100 days of the beginning of their mandate which dates back to
to last December 1st.
Presenting the "Compass for Competitiveness",
the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen,
specified that the purpose is to enable the Union to
competitiveness recovery. Highlighting the strengths
of the European Union, starting from the remarkable solidity of the
manufacturing and industrial base, by a highly
qualified and trained, as well as being the second largest
world economy and the largest market in the world, von der
Leyen noted that, "at the same time, Europe is also
held back by weaknesses. In short, in the last 20-25 years - he has
explained - our business model was based on
basically on cheap labor from China,
on supposedly cheap energy from Russia and on the
partial outsourcing of security and investments in
safety. These days - he underlined - are over. And today
we see that Europe continues to lag behind the
United States and China in productivity growth.
So we need to correct our weaknesses to regain
competitiveness".
The "Compass for Competitiveness" published
today by the European Commission has been welcomed by the
World Shipping Council (WSC), in particular because - it has
explained the association, which represents the main companies that
operate in the containerized maritime transport sector -
It strikes a balance between sustainability and competitiveness.
The WSC, however, urged the Commission to recognise that the
liner shipping sector is investing in Europe and
invited her to support the sector in its path of
decarbonization. "This," observed the president and CEO
of the WSC, Joe Kramek - it's time for Europe to seize
the opportunity to support maritime transport in the
contribute to the competitiveness of a future economy
sustainable EU'.
In particular, the WSC appreciated the fact that the new
measures are designed to reduce risks when investing in
renewable energy and in the production and distribution of fuels
renewable and low-carbon emissions for transport. These
- noted the association - are essential so that
Europe should establish itself as a maritime energy hub.
In addition, the World Shipping Council welcomed
the European Commission's commitment to prioritise the
completion of the EU single market and the reduction of burdens
which - the association highlighted - will be
Welcomed by ocean carriers and shippers.
According to the WSC, to achieve this goal in the coming years
will require the creation of a maritime space without
barriers, the elimination of customs formalities for
goods transported by sea within the EU, the simplification of
external border controls, harmonisation of rules and
further reduction of bureaucracy. The WSC has expressed
appreciation also for the recognition by the Commission
EU that partnerships with industry are essential for
make legislation and policies work better and has
recommended that this approach focus on defining and
policy implementation.