Tarros renews the GPS service by combining two rotations

The Tarros Group has combined the Western and Eastern rotations
of its scheduled GPS service by replacing stopovers in Turkey
to the port of Iskenderun with calls at the port of Mersin and
reintroducing stopovers in Spain with calls at the ports of Barcelona and
Valencia thanks to a new agreement with Insignia Shipping which will be
the agent in charge of Iberian trafficking. The renewed service,
created in collaboration with the French CMA CGM, it will serve
The entire network of the Italian maritime, port and logistics group
from Portugal to Turkey and Lebanon and will be operated with
six ships that will guarantee a fixed daily weekly frequency,
connecting 14 ports with an increase of more than 20% in capacity
hold.
In the western basin of the Mediterranean, the renewed GPS
it calls at the ports of Salerno, Genoa, La Spezia, Barcelona,
Casablanca, Setubal, Valencia, Barcelona, Marseille, La Spezia for
continue from the port of La Spezia again towards Genoa, then
Salerno and reach the eastern Mediterranean basin with stopovers at the
Piraeus, Beirut, Mersin, Lattakia, Alexandria and back to Salerno.