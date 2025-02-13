Decline in Kalmar's annual economic and commercial results

The first economic and commercial results are not positive
obtained by Kalmar, a manufacturer of
handling and lifting, after separation from the group
Cargotec, which took place on 30 June
(
of 1
February
2024). In 2024, Kalmar reported sales of
1.72 billion euros, down -16% on the annual year
of which 1.16 billion deriving from the sale of
equipment (-19%) and 560 million from the sale of services (-1%).
Operating profit amounted to €174.4 million (-27%),
with a contribution of €139.4 million from the marketing of
equipment (-31%) and 97.8 million from services (+2%). The profit
was €127.9 million (-34%).
Last year, the value of new orders acquired by Kalmar was
state of 1.68 billion (-2%), of which 1.10 billion for equipment
(-6%) and 580 million for services (+8%) and as at 31 December 2019
value of the orderbook was 955 million euros
(-7%), of which €831 million related to equipment (-11%) and €120 million
million to services (+33%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, new orders
recorded a surge of +20% compared to the same period
of the previous year, having totalled €486 million, of which
€330 million for equipment (+22%) and €156 million for services
(+15%). Quarterly turnover, on the other hand, declined
-14% to €440 million and a decrease in
also the values of operating profit and net profit results equal to
respectively to 38.9 million (-27%) and 27.0 million euros (-38%).