RFI, awarded the tender for telecommunications maintenance and enhancement interventions

The group's company Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI)
Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane has awarded a tender of about 180
million euros for the implementation of a programme of
maintenance and enhancement of telecommunications in the
throughout the country. This activity
is part of RFI's broader investment plan to
maintenance activities aimed at raising the
reliability standards and the upgrading of the network from the
technological point of view. The framework agreement has a duration of three
years.
The tender is divided into 14 lots, corresponding to
as many territorial directorates of RFI. The works will consist of
widespread interventions relating to the GSM-R mobile telephony network,
public information systems,
video surveillance, selective telephony systems and
LAN and WAN.