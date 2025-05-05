The 2024 general report of the Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has been approved

In recent days, the Authority's Management Committee
of the Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has approved
unanimously the 2024 general report of the body that
shows a general surplus of almost 283 million
euro (€322 million at 31 December 2023), almost entirely tied up
(€263 million) to investments related to the execution of works.
The surplus from current operations is about 23 million
euros (22 million in 2023).
"With the approval of the 2024 report - commented the
extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Vittorio Torbianelli -
we present a solid and healthy port system, managed with
prudence from an economic-financial point of view: an element
essential stability and guarantee. The economic heart
of the administration is confirmed to be robust as a whole, as
also demonstrates the decidedly positive closing of the balance sheet of
Porto Trieste Servizi». The port authority has announced that PTS,
the in-house company of the Port Authority that provides the services of
general interest, has in fact recorded a growth in the value of
of production by 5% compared to the previous year (in total
approximately €13 million), further increasing capacity
external sales of its services (+10% of revenues "to
market"), and achieving in a context of increasing
efficiency, a net profit that grew by 54% compared to 2023.