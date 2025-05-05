The ICTSI terminal operator closes a record first quarter

In the first three months of 2025, the group's port terminals
Philippine International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)
handled a record container traffic of 3.47
million TEUs, a volume that represents an increase of +12.4%
over the same period in 2024 and an increase of 9 thousand TEUs compared to the
previous quarterly historical record recorded in the period
October-December last year. The new peak was
achieved thanks to the historical records of traffic handled in the first
quarter of 2025 from the group's terminals in the Americas and
region of Europe, the Middle East and Africa that were equal
respectively to 981 thousand TEUs (+14.4%) and 700 thousand TEUs (+26.3%). In
traffic handled by the Asian terminals of the
a group that amounted to 1.79 million TEUs (+6.7%).
The increase in containerized traffic has also led to the
achievement of the new record of quarterly revenues that were
amounted to $773.9 million (+12.9%), of which $745.4 million
generated by port activities (+16.9%). New values
were also marked by the gross operating margin, equal to
€489.6 million (+18.3%), from operating profit of €412.2 million
(+21.4%), pre-tax profit of €339.0 million (+20.0%), and
from net income, which totaled $261.0 million
(+13,6%).
Commenting on these results today, the President and
CEO of ICTSI, Enrique K. Razon Jr.,
said confident about future prospects: "Looking at the
- he explained - we are aware of the uncertainty that
characterizes global trade agreements, but - he specified
referring to the new tariffs introduced by the US government - for ICTSI
The direct impact of the announced tariffs is limited due to
of the reduced exposure compared to US trade".