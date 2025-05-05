Vard signs a new contract with Dong Fang Offshore for an OSCV vessel

The shipbuilding company Vard, a subsidiary
of the Fincantieri group, has signed a new contract for
the design and construction of a Commissioning Service
Operation Vessel (CSOV) with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO), one of the
largest suppliers of offshore support units in the
Asia-Pacific region. The agreement represents the exercise of
an option provided for in the contract signed with DFO in April
this year for an OSCV ship. This is the third unit
CSOV that Vard will build for this customer, after the first two
ordered in May 2024.
The new unit will be based on the VARD 4 39 design,
specially designed for DFO, with a highly
versatile and equipped for sustainable AI support operations
wind farms, both during the service and installation phases.
Designed to provide maximum flexibility for
future operational needs, the ship will be distinguished by the
reduced environmental impact thanks to propulsion systems and
high-efficiency machinery, high capacity
manoeuvrability at sea, stability and high
precision in maintaining position. It also has the
possibility of installing a modular system for the
repair of fiber optic cables and power cables.
The ship, about 102.7 meters long and 19.5 meters wide, will be
equipped with a fully electric crane, a
walk-to-work, the SeaQ Integrated Bridge system, a
power supply and automation system. In addition, it will be
equipped with a 1,240 kWh energy storage system for
hybrid propulsion, the predisposition for connection to
ground, a heat recovery system and innovative technologies for
heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). The
ship will be able to accommodate up to 120 people in high-end cabins
standard.
The ship will be built, fitted out and delivered to the
Vung Tau Vard shipyard in Vietnam, with delivery scheduled for
first quarter of 2028.