The Israeli armed forces attacked the port of Hodeyda
IDF, measures taken to limit damage to ships
Gerusalemme
May 6, 2025
The Israeli armed forces conducted an attack along the
Yemen coast that affected the port of Hodeyda, where -
specified in a note the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) - were
terrorist infrastructure sites hit in response to repeated
Houthi attacks on Israel with surface-to-surface missiles and
Drones. IDF said that these sites represent an element
central supply of the Houthis, being used for the
Iranian weapons, and that the attack was carried out
precisely by taking measures to limit damage to ships
moored in the port.
