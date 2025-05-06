The Verdane investment fund sells Danelec to the GTT group

The European Investment Fund Verdane has signed an agreement
to sell the entire share capital of Danelec, a Danish company
active in the development of technologies for the digitization of the
maritime transport, to the French group GTT, which is
specialized in solutions for the transport and storage of
liquefied natural gas. According to forecasts, the sale of the
worth 194 million euros, will be completed
at the beginning of the second half of this year.
GTT highlighted that the acquisition represents a milestone
milestone in the development of its Digital division, raising to
about 17,000 ships the consistency of the fleet equipped with solutions
provided by the group, ensuring, in particular, a
Voyage Data Recorders
covering 15% of the world fleet. Currently, the systems of the
Danelec, which has 168 employees, are installed on more than 15,500
ships. In the fiscal year ended June 30, Danelec
recorded a turnover of DKK 330 million (44 million
million euros).