NYK will realize the third terminal for car of the port of Barcelona
At the start works for the electrification of the terminal of MSC Cruises
Barcellona
May 6, 2025
The board of directors of the Harbour Authority of Barcelona has deliberated the assignment to the Japanese shipowning group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) of the concession for a new terminal for car, the third for this type of traffic in the Catalan harbour port of call, that will rise on the pier Príncep d'Espanya. NYK was the winner of the race and it is expected that it will invest 75 million euros for the realization of the terminal, including the construction of an automated silo of the ability to 8.160 cars, within a contract of concession of 27 years.
The new terminal will occupy an area of 101 thousand square meters and will become operational at the beginning of 2027. It is expected in the new terminal a traffic of almost 180 thousand vehicles a year from 2028, with a clear prevalence of the import traffic.
Moreover the board of directors has conferred to the Powercon the task to install the first system of cold ironing for the ships from cruise, to provide to the naval units electricity from the network of land, that will be realized to the terminal H of the Adossat pier in concession to MSC Cruises that has become operating at the beginning of this year(of 17 February 2025). The contract was awarded for EUR 12.2 million and is expected to enter into operation at the beginning of 2027.
