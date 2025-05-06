In the first quarter, Finnlines' revenues grew by +2.3%

In the first quarter of 2025, the company's revenues
Finnish shipping Finnlines grew by +2.3% on the previous year.
same period last year, having stood at 166.0 million
of euros. Ebitda amounted to 33.3
million (+10.6%) and operating profit of 11.2 million (+64.6%). The
company of the Italian group Grimaldi closed the first three months of
this year with a net profit of €10.3 million compared to
22 thousand euros in the corresponding period of 2024.
In the first quarter of 2025, Finnlines' fleet
transported 194 thousand trucks (+5%), 18 thousand cars not following the
passengers (-33%), 297 thousand tons of other cargo (+4%) and
165 thousand passengers (+8%).