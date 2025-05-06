Mercitalia Rail transports scrap iron from Pomezia to steel mills in Northern Italy
Synergy between the FS Group's Logistics Hub and the Fiori Group
Milano
May 6, 2025
Mercitalia Rail of the Italian State Railways group has
started rail transport of ferrous scrap from the plant
of Pomezia of the Fiori group up to the steel mills of Northern Italy.
After a first mile by road from the Lazio plant to the terminal
railway of the FS Logistics Hub, the materials are loaded
by train from Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal and then transported
by rail from Mercitalia Rail to the steel mills where they are used
for the production of coils, rods and other steel products. The
synergy between the FS Group's Logistics Hub and the Fiori Group is
was presented today, as part of Made in Steel, the
dedicated to the steel supply chain underway in Milan.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher