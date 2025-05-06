V.Ships created V.Yachts to provide its services to large yachts

The ship and crew management company V.Ships has created
V.Yachts with the aim of providing its services to the sector
nautical yachts, in particular to large yachts, taking advantage of the presence of
global group. V.Yachts will be based in Monaco and its team
will work with shipowners to provide solutions that
range from technical management to compliance
to the International Safety Management Code, to the management of
newly built and refit, crew management,
crew voyages, digital payment solutions and
Insurance.
"The nautical sector - noted the administrator
delegate of the V.Ships Leisure division, Per Bjørnsen, in
presentation of today's new initiative - is not
immune to wider changes in the maritime sector,
from the evolution of regulations and safety standards to the
global logistical challenges. In light of these developments, we have
found a real demand for professional services to help
shipowners to manage this complexity".