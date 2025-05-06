DFDS quarterly revenues up +7.5% thanks to the acquisition of Ekol

In the first quarter of 2025, the revenues of the maritime group and
DFDS total 7.54 billion kronor
(€1.0 billion), a value that represents the new
record for this period of the year and a growth of +7.5% on the
first three months of 2024 which was generated by the increase in
turnover of the logistics division as a result of
of the acquisition of the international service network of the Turkish
Ekol Logistics
(
of 18
November
2024). In the first quarter of this year, in fact, the
DFDS' logistics division revenues recorded a
increase of +29.4% to DKK 4.05 billion, while
Revenues generated by the ferry division fell by -5.4% to
3.99 billion kroner, of which 3.39 billion from
transport of goods (-1.2%) and 597 million from the transport of goods
passengers (-23.8%).
Ebitda for the first quarter of 2025 was
state of 748 million crowns (-21.8%), with a contribution of 196 million crowns
million from the logistics division (-35.5%) and 574 million from the
Ferry Division (-16.6%). DFDS closed the period with a
net loss of -328 million crowns compared to a loss of
-48 million in the first three months of last year.
In the first three months of 2025, the group's fleet of ships
transported a total of 10.5 million linear metres of
(-0.3%), of which 3.4 million transported on the routes in the
North Sea (-3.8%), 1.3 million on Mediterranean routes (-4.8%),
4.2 million from services in the English Channel (+1.6%), 895 thousand
linear meters on routes in the Baltic Sea (+3.1%) and 640 thousand from
services in the Strait of Gibraltar (+13.1%). In addition, the ships of the
group transported a total of 808 thousand passengers (-27.5%).