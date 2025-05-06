The agreement between the Region and the extraordinary commissioner gives the go-ahead for the construction of the Darsena Europa in the port of Livorno

The formalization of the agreement between the Tuscany Region and the
extraordinary commissioner for the implementation of the Platform
Europe in the port of Livorno, Luciano Guerrieri, approved yesterday by the
Regional Council, starts the construction of the work
harbour. This was underlined today by the president of the Region,
Eugenio Giani: "The Darsena Europa - he pointed out - is
ready to become reality: we will make Livorno a port always
more modern, competitive and at the heart of maritime trade
of the Mediterranean. It is a strategic project that strengthens the
role of the port of Livorno in the international scenario. With
the adoption of the resolution approving the entire procedural process,
from the expression of technical opinions to the requirements, they can
finally start the works».
The act approved by the council ratifies the agreement with the
extraordinary commissioner and implements the provisions
provided for by Decree-Law 32/2019, converted with amendments
by Law 55/2019, for the construction of maritime and
dredging planned in the first phase of the project. The institution
specified that the approval of the resolution
represents a decisive step, as it allows the Commissioner
extraordinary agreement, in agreement with the Region, to proceed with
the approval of the projects, with the value of replacing any other
authorisation or opinion required, except for those in
environmental and landscape matters. For its part, the Tuscany Region
confirms its concrete commitment through the regional law
44/2022, which provides for an extraordinary capital contribution
up to €200 million in favour of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea.
"This milestone - added Giani - is the result of
a choral commitment: the 200 million euros allocated by the Region, the
state resources, the funds mobilised by the Port Authority and
the imminent contribution of private entities identified through
expression of interest, which will complete the quay through
project financing. A mix of public and private investments that
will make the Darsena Europa a state-of-the-art infrastructure and
a driving force for growth for the whole territory".