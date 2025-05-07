DHL buys IDS Fulfillment

The DHL Express Delivery & Logistics Company
Deutsche Post Group has bought IDS Fulfillment, a company that
operates in the same sector and specialises in the
e-commerce and retail logistics. With
the operation, DHL secures about 121 thousand square meters of
warehouses and distribution areas throughout the United States.
"In recent years - explained the CEO
of DHL Supply Chain North America, Patrick Kelleher, motivating
The acquisition – e-commerce was a growth driver
for DHL and is a central element in our agenda
Strategy 2030. The acquisition of IDS Fulfillment not only expands the
operational base, but also ensures that small and medium-sized
companies have access to our logistics solutions
of excellence designed specifically for their particular
needs".