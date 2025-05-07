MIT appoints Bruno Pisano as president of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has proposed the
designation of Bruno Pisano as President of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea by sending communication
formal appointment to the presidents of the Liguria and Tuscany Regions.
The two Regions will now have to express their opinion, before
the proposal is forwarded to the competent parliamentary committees
for the final opinion.
The customs broker Bruno Pisano was a partner
founder of the company Sernav now become Customs Support
Italy, of which he is CEO, and is
President of the National Association of Customs Assistance Centers
(ASSOCAD).