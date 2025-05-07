Shipping agents, customs analysts and freight forwarders of La Spezia applaud Pisano's designation

The representatives of shipping agents, customs officers and
of the freight forwarders of La Spezia expressed great satisfaction
for the appointment of Bruno Pisano as President of the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, the body that governs the
ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara.
Referring to the entrepreneurial and associative roles held by
Pisano, in a note explain that "the fact that it was
chosen "one of us" and that Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi
not only wanted to consult us but also followed up
to share with us represents an important signal
and at the same time an injection of confidence in the future of the port of
La Spezia. As a port community, we therefore express our
thanks to the government and to the new president and friend Bruno Pisano
We send our best wishes for good winds, certain that you will be able to
start a new season of affirmation of the port of La Spezia, also
as uniqueness in the panorama of national ports.
A big thank you - concludes the note - goes to Federica
Montaresi who first in the role of secretary general then of
commissioner has been able to keep the bar in the center".