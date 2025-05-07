The European Commission approves Italy's request to reintroduce the International Registry

The European Commission, in accordance with EU rules on
State aid, approved the reintroduction of the Italian
of the International Registry, regime - recalled the Commission
announcing today the green light - which aims to encourage
shipping companies to register their ships in Europe
thus ensuring compliance with social, environmental and environmental standards
and higher security standards.
The EU Commission had approved the original Italian regime
in 1998 and again in 2004. On 11 June 2020, the Commission
had approved an extension of the scheme until the end of 2023.
Italy notified the Commission of the reintroduction of the scheme
until the end of 2033. Under the scheme, the
eligible vessels that register their vessels in the Register
International tax on
and other benefits, such as exemption from payment
social security and welfare contributions for seafarers, a
reduction of the tax on ship insurance contracts or
a reduction in the tax on the registration of employment contracts
work for seafarers. The scheme has a total budget of
€5.4 billion and will be in force until 31 December
2033.
The European Commission considered that the regime is necessary
is appropriate to achieve the objectives pursued, or
strengthening the competitiveness of shipowners and ship operators,
support the development of the maritime sector and encourage
the registration of ships in the EU/EEA shipping registers. In addition, the
Commission considered that the scheme is proportionate, as it
limited to the minimum necessary and with limited impact on the
competition and trade between Member States.