The quarterly financial results of the Maersk group were positive

In the first quarter of this year, the group's revenues
Danish shipping and logistics company A.P. Møller-Mærsk are
amounted to $13.32 billion, an increase of +7.8%
over the corresponding period of 2024. Ebitda is
was 2.71 billion (+70.4%), operating profit of 1.25 billion
(+607.9%) and net income of $1.21 billion (+480.3%).
The group's only main business segment, the
of containerized maritime transport, recorded revenues of
8.91 billion, with an increase of +11.2% which was
mainly determined by the +12.9% growth in turnover
generated directly by maritime shipments, amounted to 7.58
billion, while the remaining turnover produced by the
increased by +2.9% to $1.33 billion. The
Containerized shipping division of the Maersk Group has
closed the first three months of 2025 with a gross operating margin
of 1.90 billion (+99.1%) and with an operating profit of 743 million
compared to a negative operating result of -161
million in the first quarter of last year.
In the first quarter of 2025, the container fleet of the
Group transported volumes of container loads of 2.93
million 40' containers (FEU), traffic that is unchanged
compared to the same period in 2024, of which 1.34 million FEU
transported on east-west maritime routes (+1.1%), 957 thousand FEU on
North-South (+0.1%) and 633 thousand FEUs on intra-regional routes
(-1,9%).
In the first three months of this year, the average value of freight rates was
Result of 2,427 dollars/feu (+2.5%), with an average freight rate
relating to East-West services amounting to 2,498 dollars/FEU (-7.7%), to the
North-South services of 3,113 dollars/FEU (+12.9%) and services
intra-regional at 1,520 dollars/feu (+8.8%).
In the first quarter of 2025, the logistics activities of the
generated revenues of $3.45 billion, in
decrease of -0.5%. EBITDA was 383
million (+44.0%) and operating profit of 142 million (+163.0%).
The increase in the performance of the
terminal division of the group which closed the period with
revenues of $1.23 billion (+23.2%), with a margin
gross operating income of €444 million (+27.6%) and with an operating profit of
394 million (+31.3%). In the quarter, the group's port terminals,
operated through the wholly owned subsidiary APM
Terminals, handled 3.33 million containers (+8.4%),
of which 1.08 million on Maersk ships (+10.2%) and 2.24 million on
ships of other companies (+7.6%). The average revenue per handling
of containers amounted to 365 dollars (+13.4%) and the
average cost per handling at $275 (+8.3%).
Announcing today the results for the first quarter of 2025, the
Danish Group has announced that it believes that the crisis situation
in the Red Sea, which has led most of the companies to
world navigation to avoid the route that crosses the canal of
Suez, will continue throughout the rest of the year.