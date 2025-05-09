In the first quarter, Costamare's revenues decreased by -6.1%

The spin-off of Costamare has been completed in recent days
Bulkers, to which the fleet of 37 ships has been conferred
bulk carrier of the group
(
of 27
February
2025), the Monegasque Costamare, who remained
The remaining part of the fleet consisting of 68 container ships,
announced the economic results achieved in the first quarter of 2015
2025, a period during which revenues, after seven quarters of
growth, recorded a decrease of -6.1% having amounted to
$446.2 million compared to $475.4 million in the first three months
last year. The value of operating profit increased
by +4.1% to €107.7 million and that of net profit fell
by -1.8% to $100.8 million.
Referring to the world container carrier market, the
Costamare's chief financial officer, Gregory Zikos, specified
whereas so far the demand for this type of ship has maintained a
positive trend. "The commercially inactive fleet -
explained - remains below 1%, indicating a market
fully active". Referring to the impact of taxes on
cargo of Chinese ships arriving in US ports defined
by the Office of the United States Trade Representative
(
of 18
April 2025), Zikos stated that, 'with regard to
tariffs proposed by the USTR, initially the redistribution of the
fleet and network reorganisations could result in
inefficiencies, resulting in an increase in the demand for
tonnage". About the state of the fleet of Costamare
Zikos announced that "the employment rate of the
Our container fleet stands at 100% and 73%
for 2025 and 2026 respectively. Total revenues
contracted - he specified - amount to 2.3 billion
dollars, with a remaining duration of time charter rentals of 3.3
years".