The western quay of the port of Gioia Tauro has become operational

With the arrival, yesterday morning, of the container ship MSC Bridge
the western quay of the port of
Gioia Tauro, berth that completes full functionality
commercial port of the Calabrian port. The Western quay -
north side - was functionally intended for operations
commercial for mooring and unmooring boats
public with the aim of making the quay operational quickly
maintaining, however, for the near future, its original
destination that sees its docks reserved for the reception of the
dry dock for ship maintenance operations
container ship.