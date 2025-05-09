In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +8.9%

In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the port of
Ravenna grew by +8.9% over the same period of the year 2014.
last year rising to 6.65 million tons, of which 5.82 million
million tons at landing (+9.9%) and 834 thousand tons
boarding (+2.3%). In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, traffic
was 2.54 million tonnes (+8.5%),
of which 1.56 million tonnes of conventional goods (+11.0%),
591 thousand tons of goods in containers (+17.2%) made with a
Container handling of 53,436 TEUs (+16.2%) and 389 thousand
tons of rolling stock (-9.6%). Accentuated growth of bulk cargo
solid water that totaled 2.95 million tons (+15.3%),
while liquid bulk cargo decreased by -3.2% to 1.16
million tons, of which 671 thousand tons of products
oil (-2.6%) and 492 thousand tons of other cargoes (-5.5%).
In March of this year alone, the port moved
2.66 million tons of goods, with an increase in
by +16.0% on March 2024. The Port System Authority of the
Central Northern Adriatic Sea estimates that in April 2025 in the
port of call, almost 2.1 million
tons of cargo, with a year-on-year increase of +8.2%.