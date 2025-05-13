In the first quarter of 2025, ship traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -17.1%

The Suez Canal Authority is multiplying its efforts to
convince the main liner shipping companies to
reconsider the possibility of returning their ships to the
route that crosses the Suez Canal and is repeatedly
convening and holding meetings with carriers' representatives
maritime authorities, highlighting that the security situation in the region
of the Red Sea is experiencing positive developments. If in the area it seems
effectively lowered the threat of attacks on ships by
of Yemeni Houthi rebels - incidents taking place since the end of 2023
that have led ocean carriers to direct their ships
on the route that circumnavigates Africa passing around the Cape of
Good Hope - however recently the Houthis have entered the
Israeli Armed Forces after they conducted
rocket attacks against the territory of Israel. In the region
therefore a high degree of risk remains and the
Suez Canal Authority's best efforts to induce
shipping companies to restore the transits of their
ships through the Egyptian canal.
However, a slight sign of improvement in the situation is
was recorded last March when it returned to growth
the number of tankers transiting the Suez Canal, an increase that
is also a consequence of the comparison with the sharp decline in the
maritime traffic that took place in the same period of 2024. Last
March the total number of ship transits was 1,071
units, with a limited decrease of -4.0% on March 2024,
of which 436 tankers (+8.5%) and 635 other types of vessels
(-10,9%). Unofficial data also indicate a further
easing of the decline in traffic in April 2025, with a
year-on-year decrease of about -3%.
In the first three months of 2025, maritime traffic in the canal
was 2,981 ships, a decrease of -17.1%
on the first quarter of last year, of which 1,120 tankers
(-9.5%) and 1,861 other types of ships (-21.1%). The SCNT tonnage
of ships transited amounted to 115.6 million
tons (-23.1%). The only positive note is the increase in revenues
generated by transit charges paid by ships that in the first
quarters of this year amounted to £45.5 billion
($899 million), up +16.4% over the former
three months of 2024.