In the first three months of 2025, cruise traffic in GPH's terminals increased by +30%
In the period, 1,568 ships were called (+53%)
Istanbul
May 13, 2025
In the first quarter of this year, passenger traffic in the
cruise terminal of Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the
The world's leading independent operator in this segment
of activity, grew by +30% having been 4.22
million units compared to 3.24 million in the same period
of 2024. This volume of traffic was generated by the
calls of 1,568 cruise ships (+53%).
GPH closed the first quarter of 2025 with revenues of 1.92
billion Turkish lira (€45 million), with an increase of
+12%, and the value of EBITDA reached 1.15 billion (+34%).
