Paul Pathy has been elected president of BIMCO

Paul Pathy, president and CEO of the Canadian
Fednav, was elected president of BIMCO today
by the Assembly of the International Shipowners' Association
meeting in Copenhagen. Pathy, who is the first president
of the organization from the Americas, he takes over from Nikolaus
H. Schües.
On the occasion of his election, Pathy highlighted that the
sector represented by BIMCO "is facing challenges
significant and my commitment - he said - is to
raise awareness of the valuable contribution of the
maritime and seafarers. We are in a critical phase
where free trade is threatened and tensions
geopolitical issues are intensifying. It is essential
support our industry, ensure the safety of our
and facilitate a global market".
The BIMCO assembly also elected Ioanna Procopiou of the
Greek Prominence Maritime as president-designate, while Nikolaus
H. Schües, outgoing president, is now the immediate past
President.
