Fincantieri signs a series of agreements with a selection of potential new suppliers in Greece

Today, at the Italian Embassy in Athens, Fincantieri has signed a series of memorandum of understanding with a selection of potential new suppliers under the Minister's programme of the Hellenic Defense for the construction of four corvettes and the provision of Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) and In services Service Support (ISS). The purpose of these agreements is to the basis for defining possible business relationships for supplies Specific. Fincantieri has carried out scouting activities in Greece in order to identify suppliers with whom to start potential collaborations with reference to the Greek program existing or any new military ship programme, with the main objective of strengthening the group's cooperation Italian navalmeccanico with the Hellenic companies.