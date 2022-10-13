In the third quarter, freight traffic in Russian ports remained stable
Only cabotage traffic is growing
San Pietroburgo
October 13, 2022
In the first nine months of 2022 the traffic of goods in ports Russians slightly decreased by -0.5%
being amounted to 619.2 million tons compared to 621.5 millions in the corresponding period last year. The association of the national commercial ports has announced that in the period January-September of this year the only export traffic is state pairs to 491,8 million tons (- 0.4%), that of import to 26.7 million tons (-10.2%); the transit freight traffic amounted to 44.6 million tonnes (-4.7%), while cabotage traffic is increased by +8.6% rising to 56.2 million tons.
Overall, the volume of dry goods traffic is state of 293.3 million tons (- 5.5%) and that of goods liquids of 325.9 million tons (+4.6%).
Relative to the volumes handled by the different systems Russian ports, in the first nine months of 2022 the traffic enlivened from the ports of the Arctic basin was 72.9 million tons (+3.5%), that enlivened by the ports of the Baltic basin of 182.0 million tons (- 2.3%), traffic in the airports ports of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea basin of 190.7 million tons (-0.1%), the volume of traffic in the ports of the basin of the Caspian Sea of 4.2 million tons (- 22.2%) and traffic in the ports of the Far Eastern basin of 169.4 million tons (+0,1%).
In the third quarter of this year alone, traffic was remained stable having totaled 209.2 million tons Overall. Export flow was 165.9 million tons (+0.5%), that of import of 8.9 million of tons (-6.3%), the transit traffic of 12.7 million tons (-13.6%) and cabotage of 21.8 million tons (+7.9%).
In the period July-September of this year the ports of the basin artico have enlivened 24,5 million tons (+1.7%), those of the Baltic basin 58.7 million tons (-6.4%), the ports of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea 66,0 million tons (+0.8%), the ports of the Caspian Sea 1.6 million tons (-5.9%) and those of the basin of the Far East 58.4 million tons (-5.4%).
In the third quarter, dry goods amounted to 103.3 million tons (-5.2%), including 53.0 million tons of coal (+0.2%), 13.1 million tons of cereals (-10.9%), 10.0 million tons of containerized cargo (-31.5%), 6.0 million tons of ferrous metals (-7.0%), 6.0 million of tons of mineral fertilizers (+30.4%) and 3.4 million tons of minerals (-2.9%). On the other hand, bulk is growing liquids attested to 105.9 million tons (+5.5%), of which 62.0 million tons of crude oil (+8.8%), 34.4 million of tons of petroleum products (-3.9%), 7.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas (+20.6%) and 1.1 million tons of food (+22.2%).
As for the total traffic handled in the month of September alone this year, the figure was 65.9 million tons, with a reduction of -4.1% on September 2021. To grow are again only the volumes of cabotage traffic (+1.5%), while the decline in exports (-3.0%), imports continues (-10.3%) and transit traffic (-18.4%). Volumes are down enlivened by the different port systems: Arctic basin -2.5%; Baltic basin -10.2%; Azov Sea-Black Sea basin -1.4%; Mar basin Caspian -16.7%; Far East basin -0.5%.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher