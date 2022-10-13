testata inforMARE
13 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
11:08 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Russian ports remained stable
Only cabotage traffic is growing
San Pietroburgo
October 13, 2022
In the first nine months of 2022 the traffic of goods in ports Russians slightly decreased by -0.5%
being amounted to 619.2 million tons compared to 621.5 millions in the corresponding period last year. The association of the national commercial ports has announced that in the period January-September of this year the only export traffic is state pairs to 491,8 million tons (- 0.4%), that of import to 26.7 million tons (-10.2%); the transit freight traffic amounted to 44.6 million tonnes (-4.7%), while cabotage traffic is increased by +8.6% rising to 56.2 million tons.

Overall, the volume of dry goods traffic is state of 293.3 million tons (- 5.5%) and that of goods liquids of 325.9 million tons (+4.6%).

Relative to the volumes handled by the different systems Russian ports, in the first nine months of 2022 the traffic enlivened from the ports of the Arctic basin was 72.9 million tons (+3.5%), that enlivened by the ports of the Baltic basin of 182.0 million tons (- 2.3%), traffic in the airports ports of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea basin of 190.7 million tons (-0.1%), the volume of traffic in the ports of the basin of the Caspian Sea of 4.2 million tons (- 22.2%) and traffic in the ports of the Far Eastern basin of 169.4 million tons (+0,1%).

In the third quarter of this year alone, traffic was remained stable having totaled 209.2 million tons Overall. Export flow was 165.9 million tons (+0.5%), that of import of 8.9 million of tons (-6.3%), the transit traffic of 12.7 million tons (-13.6%) and cabotage of 21.8 million tons (+7.9%).

In the period July-September of this year the ports of the basin artico have enlivened 24,5 million tons (+1.7%), those of the Baltic basin 58.7 million tons (-6.4%), the ports of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea 66,0 million tons (+0.8%), the ports of the Caspian Sea 1.6 million tons (-5.9%) and those of the basin of the Far East 58.4 million tons (-5.4%).

In the third quarter, dry goods amounted to 103.3 million tons (-5.2%), including 53.0 million tons of coal (+0.2%), 13.1 million tons of cereals (-10.9%), 10.0 million tons of containerized cargo (-31.5%), 6.0 million tons of ferrous metals (-7.0%), 6.0 million of tons of mineral fertilizers (+30.4%) and 3.4 million tons of minerals (-2.9%). On the other hand, bulk is growing liquids attested to 105.9 million tons (+5.5%), of which 62.0 million tons of crude oil (+8.8%), 34.4 million of tons of petroleum products (-3.9%), 7.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas (+20.6%) and 1.1 million tons of food (+22.2%).

As for the total traffic handled in the month of September alone this year, the figure was 65.9 million tons, with a reduction of -4.1% on September 2021. To grow are again only the volumes of cabotage traffic (+1.5%), while the decline in exports (-3.0%), imports continues (-10.3%) and transit traffic (-18.4%). Volumes are down enlivened by the different port systems: Arctic basin -2.5%; Baltic basin -10.2%; Azov Sea-Black Sea basin -1.4%; Mar basin Caspian -16.7%; Far East basin -0.5%.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
L'AdSP dell'Adriatico Centrale ha presentato il proprio primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità
Ancona
Raccoglie quanto attuato nel 2021 coniugando sostenibilità economica, sociale e ambientale
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
Padova
Può essere fatto - ha specificato - solo congiuntamente con tutta la filiera, integrando anche la committenza
LOGISTICA
Patto di collaborazione per la promozione e lo sviluppo del Sistema Logistico Veneto
Padova
È stato sottoscritto dai rappresentanti dei porti di Venezia e Chioggia, degli interporti e degli aeroporti della regione
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Il Cargo Integrity Group ha aggiornato la sua guida rapida sul CTU Code
Londra
La norma è volta alla sicurezza della movimentazione e del caricamento dei container
PORTI
Partita la procedura per elettrificare le banchine del porto di La Spezia
La Spezia
Nei prossimi giorni il bando di gara relativo al primo lotto di interventi di realizzazione delle infrastrutture energetiche
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, avviata la prima fase della riorganizzazione delle aree della sponda est della Darsena Toscana
Livorno
Pubblicato il primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità dell'AdSP
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nuovo servizio ferroviario tra il porto di Genova e l'Ungheria di InRail
Genova
È realizzato per conto di uno dei maggiori produttori mondiali di nerofumo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk ordina a HHI sei portacontainer dual-fuel da 17.000 teu
Copenaghen
Potranno essere alimentate con metanolo verde e verranno prese in consegna nel 2025. Commessa del valore di 1,1 miliardi di dollari
La danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk ha ordinato alla società navalmeccanica sudcoreana Hyundai Heavy Industries
INDUSTRIA
Fincantieri sigla una serie di accordi con una selezione di potenziali nuovi fornitori in Grecia
Atene
Intese nell'ambito del programma del Ministro della Difesa ellenico per la costruzione di quattro corvette
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
L'olandese Van den Bosch acquisirà parte delle attività della connazionale Gé Simons
Erp
Sono incentrate in particolare nel segmento del trasporto intermodale con silocontainer pressurizzati verso il mercato italiano
AMBIENTE
Costituita Generazione Mare, associazione volta a promuovere la salvaguardia e lo sviluppo sostenibile del mare
Gallipoli
È stata istituita da un gruppo di dieci esperte nelle professioni del mare
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Sinora nel “corridoio del grano” sono transitate 305 navi partite dai porti ucraini
Odessa
Esportate 6,8 milioni di tonnellate di prodotti alimentari
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
COSCO prevede di chiudere i primi nove mesi del 2022 con un utile per gli azionisti in crescita del +43,7%
Shanghai
Nel solo terzo trimestre l'aumento si attesta a circa +6,6%
CANTIERI NAVALI
Fondi pubblici ai cantieri navali finlandesi Meyer Turku e RMC
Helsinki
Lo rivela il quotidiano “Helsingin Sanomat”
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
CROCIERE
Nel 2023 è previsto un incremento del +27% del traffico crocieristico nei porti dell'Adriatico
Bari
Secondo Risposte Turismo, i passeggeri dei traghetti e aliscafi crescerà del +5-10% sul 2022
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Lunedì a Milano si terrà l'assemblea pubblica di Alsea
Milano
Si discuterà di “Crisi della globalizzazione e reshoring: i nuovi equilibri del commercio internazionale”
MEETINGS
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
Lugano
Grande spazio verrà dedicato al cronoprogramma delle nuove infrastrutture previste a sud della Svizzera
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Israel and Lebanon Reach 'Historic' Maritime Border Deal; Lapid to Convene Security Cabinet
(Ha'aretz)
$80M port project in Whittier will add cruise ship docks
(Alaska's News Source - KTUU-TV)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile