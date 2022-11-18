The Webuild-Salcef consortium has been awarded a contract to upgrade the Rhine-Danube corridor of the TEN-T network

In Romania, the Italian Webuild won in Consortium a new contract worth a total of 441 million of euros to upgrade the Rhine-Danube corridor of the network trans-European TEN-T transport. The group will work the modernization and doubling of Lot 4 of one of the most important railway lines in Romania, the Caransebes-Timişoara-Arad, of which he recently signed in Consortium also the contract of lot 3, worth 291 million of euros. Orders that push to a total value of two billion euros in contracts awarded and in progress finalization in Romania for the Italian company, financed for the Most of them from European funds.
The works will be carried out by Webuild, with a 72.7% share and leader of the implementing consortium, with the Italian Salcef (at 27.3%). For the its realization, it is estimated that 1,300 people will be employed, direct and third parties, for a total of 1,900 people expected on the two lots 3 and 4.
Commissioned by CFR, on behalf of the Ministry of Transport and of Romanian Infrastructure, the contract provides for the design and the execution of modernization works of about 55 kilometers of railway line between Ronat and Arad Nou in western Romania. It is In addition, the construction of a metal bridge over the river is planned. Mures, with a central span of 180 meters and a length total of 635 meters, of a further 11 bridges and four road overpasses and six railway stations.
Financed with European funds of the Operational Programme for Major Infrastructure (POIM), the Caransebes-Timişoara-Arad line as a whole it will help to increase speed transit and rail traffic capacity between city of Bucharest and Timişoara. On the new line, the passenger trains can reach 160 kilometers per hour, while goods can travel up to 120 kilometers per hour.
The contract is the latest in a series of recent awards of Webuild in Romania, including that for the construction of Lot 4 of the railway line that will connect Cluj-Napoca to Episcopia Bihor. Webuild is also currently also involved in the works of Lots 5 and 3 of the Motorway Sibiu-Pitesti, the first motorway that will cross the Carpathians, as well as in the modernization of 120 kilometers of line railway between Frontieră, Curtici and Simeria, project divided into three lots which also provides for the construction of bridges and viaducts and the modernization of stations. Of note is also the project for the construction of the Braila Bridge: with the its 1,975 meters in length and a central span of 1,120 meters, will be the second longest suspension bridge in Europe continental.