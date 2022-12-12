Decree for the distribution of funds equal to 41 million euros to Italian ports

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, have signed a decree allocating 41 million euros to Italian ports for the construction of infrastructural works as well as for the enhancement of services and connections road and rail. The figure is a portion of VAT due for the importation of goods transiting through ports Italians, which feeds a special Fund for financing and the adaptation of ports.
For 2021, the share of 41 million euros will be for 80% divided by Port System Authority held account of the volume of imports of ports, while the remainder 20% will be distributed equally on the basis of three-year operational plans and port regulatory plans. Will Priority funding for initiatives immediately Construction sites.
Within 30 days of the publication of the decree, which provides between the other the distribution of funds, the System Authorities Dockers will have to present the plan of interventions to MIT.