Last year the traffic of the container in the terminals of COSCO Shipping Ports is dropped of -2,2%

Last year, container traffic was handled by port terminals of COSCO Shipping Ports, the company terminalista of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings, has been pairs to 103,3 million teu, with a decrease of the -2.2% on 2021 which was caused by the decrease of -5.4% of cargo handled from terminals in Chinese ports, which are piled to 71,5 million teu, while in foreign terminals of the Chinese company the traffic has grown of +5.9% going up to 31.8 million teu.
Among the terminals in the Mediterranean belonging to COSCO Shipping Ports, last year the terminal of the Piraeus Container subsidiary Terminal (PCT) at docks II and III of the Greek port of Piraeus is state of over 4,3 million teu (- 7.3%), while in Italy, in the port of Vado Ligure, the APM Terminals Vado has enlivened 222 thousand teu (+291.9%) and the Reefer Termnal 65 thousand teu (- 3.6%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, traffic was pairs to 25,9 million teu, with a decrease of the -4,0% on the correspondent period of the previous year, of which 17,9 million teu in the Chinese terminals (- 6.4%) and 7.9 million teu in foreign terminals (+1,9%).