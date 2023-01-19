Fincantieri will build an SOV unit for wind farms in the USA

Fincantieri, through its American subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), has signed a contract with CREST Wind, joint venture between the American Crowley and the Danish ESVAGT, for the design and construction of a Service Operation Vessel (SOV). The ship, which will have a length of 88 meters, will be made at the Bay Shipbuilding plant and will enter in service in 2026. The unit will serve with a rental long-term Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, wind farm of Dominion Energy, USA.
SOV units are used for transporting technicians Maintenance and monitoring of the operation of the wind turbines at sea. Crowley is one of the main companies that support the US offshore wind market, while ESVAGT is the leading provider of SOV services in Europe.
The unit for CREST Wind is added to the ten in Construction Service Operations Vessel (CSOV) portfolio or SOV and two cable layers. Fincantieri has specified that thanks to the own know-how and leadership in the construction of these ships aims to seize the opportunities arising from growth the expected worldwide installed capacity in 2030 and the additional requirements of more than 150 units for installation and wind farm maintenance.