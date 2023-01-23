Grimaldi converts the option with China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu to order for five new PCTC vessels

The Italian shipowning group Grimaldi has exercised with the China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu shipyard option for construction of five additional carcarrier ships fixed within the scope of last October's order for the construction of five new PCTC vessels (
of 27 October
2022). The ten ships commissioned to China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu will be delivered between 2025 and 2027.
With this operation, the total number of this type ordered by the Neapolitan company in less than three months, which will be added to the fleet of 130 ships of the Grimaldi group ( of 13 January 2023). Thanks to recent investments of value total of about 2.5 billion dollars, over the next five years the group will take delivery of 25 new ships, of which fifteen ammonia-ready PCTCs (with option for two more units), six ro-ro multipurpose of the new "G5" class, two hybrid ro-ro of the GG5G series and two ro-pax "Superstar" (for the Finnlines subsidiary).
The ten new ships ordered from the Chinese shipyard, of the Load capacity of over 9,000 CEU, were Designed for the transport of electric vehicles, as well as for those powered by fossil fuels. The ships also have received the Ammonia Ready class notation from RINA (Register Italiano Navale), which certifies that they can be converted, into a subsequent step, the use of ammonia as fuel. These units will be equipped with mega lithium batteries, solar panels and preparation for energy supply electric from the ground during mooring (cold ironing), which constitutes, where available, a green alternative to the consumption of fossil fuels during port stops. Among others, technological innovations installed on board, the Air system Lubrication, innovative propulsion and hull design Optimised will help further reduce the impact environmental. Grimaldi pointed out that, overall, the new ships will be able to reduce fuel consumption by 50% compared to to the previous generation of Navi Car Carrier.
The new car carriers will be used on journeys between Europe, North Africa and the Near and Far East to meet the New transport needs of operators in the automotive sector.