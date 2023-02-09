Grimaldi acquires a new terminal in the port of Amsterdam

The Italian shipowning group Grimaldi, through the company subsidiary Amsterdam Multipurpose Terminal (AMT), acquired strategic assets and a twenty-year port concession in the port of Amsterdam. The assets that AMT has purchased from company Exploitatie Maatschappij Amerikahaven (EMA) si are located in the Amerikahaven area of the Dutch port and cover a surface of more than 200,000 meters that includes storage areas, warehouses and adjacent logistics areas, as well as two docks, the first, about 500 meters long, dedicated to ships used on Deep Sea routes, and the second, of about 300 meters, reserved at the mooring of units serving short sea connections.
The Neapolitan group holds an 80% stake in AMT, New terminalista company born on the occasion the acquisition of the terminal in the port of Amsterdam, with the remaining 20% held by TMA Holding, a Dutch company operating in the logistics sector with extensive experience in management of terminals and warehouses.
With its deep sea connections, the Grimaldi Group serves the Port of Amsterdam for over 25 years. Currently the Dutch airport is part of the Central Express service for the transport of rolling stock, containers, general and project cargo that regularly connects the North Europe to West Africa. "The investment in the terminal harbour - it has highlighted the president of AMT, Guido Grimaldi - indicates the Group's desire to consolidate its location in the port of Amsterdam. We will aim to facilitate development of the airport, improving the services offered to the market and to the Dutch companies and exploiting and enhancing their large-scale potential as a multimodal logistics hub, thanks to the numerous road, rail, sea and river connections to and from the rest of Northern Europe».
The Italian group has specified that, in addition to being a port extremely relevant for cocoa exports from the continent African towards Europe, Grimaldi's intention is to make the most of the strategic location of the Port of Amsterdam turning it into a gateway for vehicle imports new, as well as for their distribution in Northern Europe.