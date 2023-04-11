Last month the revenues of the Taiwanese Evergreen are decreased of -62,7%
In the first trimester of 2023 the decline was -60.9%
Taipei
April 11, 2023
In March 2023, the downward trend of revenues of the container shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation of Taipei started last October and determined by the reduction in the value of sea freight. Last month Evergreen's turnover amounted to 21.9 billion Taiwanese dollars (US$719 million), down -62.7% compared to 58,7 billion Taiwanese dollars in March 2022.
In the first three months of this year revenues amounted to overall to 66.78 billion Taiwan dollars, a decrease of -60.9% compared to 170.7 billion in the first trimester of 2022.
