In the first trimester of the 2023 traffic of the container in the port of Hong Kong it is dropped of the -8,4%
In the single month of March are enlivened 1,29 million teu (- 9.8%)
Hong Kong
April 17, 2023
For many years now, a monthly growth in the traffic of container is an exception for the port of Hong Kong compared to the rule, a rule that has also been confirmed as valid in March 2023 when the containers moved from the port of call Chinese have been pairs to 1,29 million teu, with a decrease -9.8% compared to March 2022. In the first three months of this year the port has recorded a containerized trade equal altogether to 3,39 million teu, with a bending of the -8,4% on the corresponding period last year.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher