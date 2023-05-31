testata inforMARE
TRADE
The latest reading of the WTO's Goods Trade Barometer signals a recovery, but one that could be very bumpy
Positive signals are coming from export sales orders
Ginevra
May 31, 2023
The World Trade Organisation today released the latest reading of its Goods Trade Barometer, the indicator designed to signal current current and short-term developments in world merchandise trade world goods trade and now stands at 95.6 compared to 92.2 last March ( of 1 march 2023). Despite the increase, the WTO pointed out that the indicator remained well below the base value of 100 suggesting a stabilisation and the beginning of a recovery in trade volumes volumes of trade, a recovery which, however, specified the World Trade Organisation - could be bumpy given the mixed signals of the indices that make up the barometer indicator.

The WTO explained that preliminary data indicate that in the first quarter of 2023 world trade remained rather depressed, but the recent recovery in export orders indicates an increase in demand for traded goods in the second quarter. The World Trade Organisation specified that they were broadly consistent with the most recent forecast published by the WTO on 5 April, which forecast for the whole of 2023 a +1.7% growth in trade in goods.

As for the various indices that make up the overall indicator the WTO noted that the latest barometer reading shows that the index for automotive products (110.8) rose clearly above trend in the wake of strong sales in the United States and Europe, and also the index of export sales index (102.7), which is very predictive, also returned above trend after a strong back above trend after the drop following the outbreak of war in Ukraine of the war in Ukraine. In contrast, the indices representing containerised maritime transport (89.4), air transport (93.5) and trade in electronic components (85.2) all continued to signal weakness all continue to signal weakness. The commodity trade index (99.0) was just below trend. The WTO has pointed out that the combination of strong positive and negative makes the short-term outlook less certain than usual.
TRADE
A quarter of Russian companies risk stopping production due to difficulties in receiving goods from abroad
Moscow
This was stated by the First Deputy Chairman of the Moscow Centre for Strategic Research
TRADE
The latest reading of the WTO's Goods Trade Barometer signals a recovery, but one that could be very bumpy
Geneva
Positive signals come from export sales orders
INSURANCE
The latest GATS report shows the significant decrease in the total loss of vessels
Johannesburg/London/Madrid/Munich/New York/Paris/Rotterdam/Singapore
In 2022 the number dropped by -36%. Sinking, fire/explosion and collision are the most frequent causes of accidents
NEWS
Port of Livorno, banned four entrepreneurs and three companies
Livorno
Over 8,000 euro confiscated from a port authority official
INDUSTRY
Switzerland's Accelleron has acquired Officine Meccaniche Torino
Baden
The Rivoli-based company is a leading manufacturer of injection systems for marine engines
SHIPPING
Grimaldi orders two more new 9,000 ceu Pure Car & Truck Carrier ships
Naples/Rome
Grimaldi Euromed's maritime territorial continuity on the Civitavecchia - Arbatax - Cagliari route confirmed
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
European Commission's OK to refinance the Italian Marebonus
Brussels
Aid programme worth EUR 125 million authorised, running until 2027
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Assarmatori, good EU approval of Italian aid for road-sea intermodality
Rome
Messina; now the aim is to be able to use the resources as quickly as possible
PORTS
Chinese ports set new record for four-month cargo traffic
Beijing
New peak in containers alone
In mid-June Blue Dream Cruises will react the international cruises from China suspended for more than three years
Shanghai
I am Shanghai and Shenzhen the pilot ports chosen by the Beijing government for the resumption of the activity
ENVIRONMENT
Bennett (ICS): to decarbonize the shipping it is necessary to fix a clear direction and provide the means to reach the destination
MARITTIME TRANSPORT
In the first trimester the revenues of CMA CGM are diminished of -30.2%
Marseille
The turnover of the shipping segment is dropped of -40.3%. -72.1% of net profit
Strix (Piraeus Bank) compulsory option on Attica shares not yet in its possession
Athens
The offer to acquire 8.8% of the capital amounts to almost 50 million euros
The congestion of the container traffic in the port of Durazzo worries the operators
Tirana
the Harbour Authority assures the provision of other means of handling
ENVIRONMENT
Latin America could become the most important source of sustainable fuel for shipping
Copenhagen
Global Maritime Forum and Getting to Zero Coalition highlight opportunities for the region
Aree portuali, la Corte Costituzionale spagnola boccia un regolamento della Generalitat Valenciana che impone di distanziare i serbatoi di carburante dai centri abitati
LEGISLATION
Port areas, the Spanish Constitutional Court drafts a regulation of the Valencian Generalitat requiring to allocate fuel tanks from housing centres
Madrid
Appeal for inconstitutionality
INDUSTRY
Brussels approves the merger Viasat-Inmarsat which will be implemented by the end of the month
Brussels/Carlsbad/London
They own and manage a total of 19 GEO satellites
CRONA
Illicit disposal of waste from works in the port of Taranto
Taranto
Echo-criminal organization dismantled
INFRASTRUCTURE
The free way of the Senate paves the way to the realization of the bridge on the Strait of Messina
Rome
Hypotized a cost of 14 billion. The MIT assures that it will not block the transit of the great ships, making once again inappropriate reference to other bridges
MARITTIME TRANSPORT
A panne refuser briefly interrupted traffic in the Suez Canal
Ismail
Success, despite some difficulties, of the operation of trailer
In the first trimester the traffic of the container in the port of Genoa is dropped of the -7,7% and is still inferior to the levels pre-pandemia
Genoa
In increase the volumes in the port of call of Savona-Vado Ligure
NAVAL CANTIERIES
Boluda Towage and Damen Shipyards will make the first methanol trailer in Europe
Valencia
It will be completed and delivered in 2024-25
NAVAL CANTIERIES
The French Zéphyr & Borée orders five new portacontainer propulsion wind
Ulsan
They'll have engines powered by methanol. Committed to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
PORTS
Final go-ahead for the link between the port of Ancona and State Road 16
Ancona
Acquaroli: this is a fundamental work for the development of the port, Ancona and the Marche region
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has completed the acquisition of La Méridionale
Marseille
Next order for two new LNG ships announced
YACHTING
Venice Boat Show inaugurated
Venice
Over 220 exhibitors. 300 boats presented, 240 of which in the water
CRUISES
MSC Cruises took in delivery the new MSC Euribia
Saint-Nazaire
In the ship yard of Chantiers de l'Atlantique also took place the coin ceremony of "MSC World America"
ENVIRONMENT
Agreement between the AdSP of the Central Adriatic and the regional agency of the Marches for environmental protection
SHIPPING
Yang Ming orders to HHI the construction of five portacontainer from 15.500 teu
Keelung
Commitment worth $927.9 million
EDUCATION
Port of Genoa, procedural errors in paperwork reduced by 70%
Genoa
this is the result of what was experienced during a course organised by the Harbour Master's Office and Assagenti
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Confitarma expresses satisfaction at EU approval for road-sea intermodality support, but denounces lack of resources
Rome
Mattioli: We hope that the new government will open a concrete discussion with the armament industry on this issue in view of the next Budget Law
INDUSTRY
KHI and DNV will define a method to calculate the CO2 emissions of the liquefied hydrogen supply chain
Tokyo
Specific memorandum of understanding signed
AUTOTRASPORT
The Spanish FENADISMER will start a new class action against oil companies
Madrid
They are accused of taking advantage of the effects of the conflict in Udrain to apply a surcharge to fuels
Eni Agreement - RINA for the energy transition and decarbonization of naval transport
Rome/Genoa
Among the purposes, the development...
Chinese investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone
Beijing
Production activities will be installed
SAILING LIST
In the first trimester of this year the traffic of the goods in the Croatian ports has grown of +14,9%
Zagreb
The increase is determined by the rise of the bulk volumes
MEETINGS
Event in Genoa for the relaunch of the economy of the sea
Genoa
The sector - it has been emphasized - in recent decades has been dramatically underestimated in its potential
SAFETY & SECURITY
Assiterminal, Assologistica and Fise-Uniport Convention for Safety at Work
Genoa
It is by definition with the support of RINA
CMA CGM buys the French economic daily "La Tribune"
Marseille
The company is already active in publishing with the newspapers "La Provence" and "Corse Matin"
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Next month Metrans will activate an intermodal link Rijeka-Budapest
Prague
The terminal of the Hungarian capital will be connected to the Serb terminal of Indija
Ok to a contribution of 2.2 million to the genoese harbour company CULMV
Genoa
Resolution approved by the Management Committee
AIR TRANSPORT
ITA Airways, confirmed the agreement with Lufthansa
Rome
Uilt, important now to realize the objectives of development and growth of the industrial plan
ASSOCIATIONS
German Schües is the new president of the BIMCO
Copenhagen
Subentra to Sabrina Chao who concluded his biennial term
LOGISTICS
PSA has acquired a minority share in the Vietnamese logistics company Sotrans
Singapore
It was ceded by Indo Trans Logistics Corporation
Inaugurated the second phase of the Vietnamese container terminal of Nam Dinh Vu (Haipong)
You have Phong
It has an annual capacity pairs to 1,2 million teu
In April the traffic of the goods in the port of Barcelona is dropped of -7.8%
Barcelona
The decrease has been determined by the decrease of the container, in particular by the ones in transit
PORTI
TIL orders ZPMC nine cranes of quay for the TPO/TNMSC terminal of the port of Le Havre
Le Havre
They will be able to serve ships from 24,000 teu
ENVIRONMENT
GNV expands its support to the project for the protection of turtles and cetaceans in the Mediterranean
Genoa
The researchers, as well as on the Naples-Palermo route, are being housed on board the ships deployed on the Barcelona-Tangier and Valencia-Palma routes.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Positive the first quarter of MPC Container Ships
Oslo
The Norwegian company is concerned that supply growth in the segment of large container carriers could also have an impact on the fleets operated on intra-regional routes
COMPANIES
UniCredit funds the first two investments in the ZES area of the Nola Interport
Rome
From the bank, a total of 17 million in favour of Spa Themes and the Farvima Medicaid group.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
PSA-Kazakhstan Railways Agreement for the development of the Transcaspic Corridor
Singapore / Astana
It was signed today on the occasion of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum
PORTI
In April, traffic in the port of Valencia fell by -14.2% percent.
Valencia
In the first quarter of 2023, the decline was -9.6% percent.
ASSOCIATIONS
Intercargo accounts for 32% of the capacity of the world's bulk fleet of bulk carriers
Dubai
The association has more than 3,200 bulk carriers in charge
SHIPYARDS
Order from 313 million to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for five new container ships
Ulsan
They will be delivered within the first semester 2026
PORTI
The Grenowned group will launch a new warehouse in the backyard of Cagliari tomorrow.
Cagliari
It will double the company's cargo storage capacity in the Sardinian stir
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build the fourth "Constellation" class frigate for the US Navy
Trieste
The saleswoman has a value of about 526 million
INDUSTRY
In Trieste is part of the mobilization. Reject the two reindustrialization hypotheses presented by Wärtsilä
Rome / Trieste
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Associates together with the DAD of the University of Genoa for the improvement of the port-city relationship
Rome / Livorno
Rexi : training and rejuvenation of the opera hand to increase safety in ports
PORTI
The TAR has rejected the SPGT's appeal for the realization of a deposit for petroleum products in the port of Gioia Tauro
Reggio Calabria / Gioia Tauro
AIR TRANSPORT
For air shipments, the security factor is thought to be more important than the cost
Milan
5th Conference of the Air Cargo Observatory
PORTS
