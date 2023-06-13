ANAMA's disappointment for the ban on the expansion of the Cargo City at Malpensa airport

The Association of Air Cargo Agents (ANAMA) has expressed disappointment
for the opinion expressed in recent days by the Technical Commission
for the Environmental Impact Verification of the Ministry of the Environment
which, by approving the 2035 Masterplan of Milan Airport
Malpensa, has established that the expansion of the cargo activity
of the airport can only take place inside the grounds
airport and do not extend over moorland areas.
"We do not want - commented the president of ANAMA,
Alessandro Albertini - enter into the merits of the opinion of the
Technical Commission because this is not our
task. Our role as a sector representative requires us,
However, to point out that the setback to the development of the
Cargo City (the cargo area in the airport hub)
demonstrates a serious absence of a systemic view of the
support of the development of the logistics system and trade
international. Malpensa - recalled Albertini - is the
first cargo airport in Italy (concentrates over 65% of cargo
national, as emerges from the latest Fedespedi Economic Outlook) and
the main hub for air transport in Northern Italy: it is
It has been built for just over 20 years in an area that
severely limits the potential for development and this has
determined an advantage of the hubs and logistics systems of the North
Europe (today more than 30% of Italian goods by air part or
arrives in our country through the airports of Northern Europe). This
generates negative environmental externalities (think of traffic
by road to reach European airports) at the expense of
ability to arrive as a country-system in the markets
international with direct flights from Italy. We forget that
Italy owes more than 30% of its GDP to exports and that because of
Air travels more than 25% of goods by value by destination
Non-EU, although it represents only 2% in volume».
"There are - added the president of ANAMA - other
Strategies to partially support cargo traffic growth
at Malpensa, starting from the rationalization of the spaces already
available today and through the process of digitization of
procedures for which we work in close synergy with the manager
SEA airport. But - Albertini specified - these instruments do not
will be able to make up for the impossibility of
extension of the Cargo City. I would like to remember, in fact, that already
in December 2021 at the height of the post-pandemic traffic boom, at
Malpensa there have been very serious problems of congestion.
We therefore call on politicians and the relevant institutions to
work on a plan to support the growth strategies of
Italian companies to export our production by air with
efficient and sustainable systems. We hope that the National Plan
Airports that Enac and the Ministry of Agriculture are working on
Infrastructure and Transport can identify solutions to this
problem. ANAMA is available to study solutions that
As representatives of the goods travelling by air we could
suggest'.
"It is important to know - Albertini clarified
- that air cargo transport cannot develop into
airports dedicated only to cargo since most of the
cargo travels in the "bellies" of passenger planes and
Therefore, it is necessary to work on coordinated growth strategies for the
cargo traffic and passenger traffic. Focusing on development
differentiated between Milan Malpensa, Rome Fiumicino and Brescia can
to be a path, albeit fragmented. Today we see in Airports
of Rome (ADR) an interlocutor attentive to cargo and this
availability deserves to be deepened in a
All-round reflection on the future of air cargo that today
it becomes a duty."