In June Evergreen's monthly revenues decreased by -63.3%
In the second trimester of 2023 the decline was -61.5%
Taipei
July 7, 2023
Last month the revenues of the shipping company
containerized Evergreen Marine Corporation of Taipei are
Diminished of -63.3% being piled to 22,13 billion dollars
of Taiwan (US$707 million) compared to US$60.34 billion to
June 2022. The significant decrease in turnover has characterized
the entire first half of 2023 which was filed with
Revenues of 134.21 billion Taiwan dollars, down by
-61.2% on the first half of last year. Also accentuated
the decline in the second quarter of 2023 alone, in which they are
67.38 billion Taiwanese dollars totalled, with a
reduction of 61.5% on the period April-June 2022.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher