Started in the port of Civitavecchia maintenance interventions dredging

The Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
Settentrionale has announced the start, in recent days, of dredging
maintenance of the commercial port of Civitavecchia, with particular
reference to the section of the evolution circle of quays 23,
24 and 25. The intervention consists in the dredging of about 170,000 meters
cubes of material, which will be delivered into the filling tank already
prepared to the north, for the maintenance of the seabed and for
reach the different depths defined by the plane
port regulator, reaching up to -15 meters in front of the
Quay 25.
The works, for the tender amount of about six million euros,
are carried out by the temporary group of undertakings composed of
Dragaggi srl and Impresa Sacchetti Verginio srl and will end
by mid-October.