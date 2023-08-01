Triton closes the second quarter with a decrease of -8.3% of turnover
In the first half of 2023 the decrease was -6.5%
Hamilton
August 1, 2023
The container rental company Triton International,
world leader with a fleet capacity of over
seven million teu, has archived the second trimester of
this year with revenues of $386.5 million, with a
decrease of -8.3% on the period April-June of 2022. The profit
operating is dropped of -21.0% to 213,1 million dollars and
The profit clearly has totaled 141,8 million (- 28.3%).
In the first half of 2023, revenues amounted to 784.3
million dollars, with a reduction of -6,5% on the first half
of last year. Operating profit was 434.6 million
(-18.3%) and net profit of € 291.6 million (-25.6%).
