Last month the traffic of the goods in the Chinese marine ports has increased of +5.3%
The container has been pairs to 23,7 million teu (+1.8%)
Pechino
August 28, 2023
Last month the Chinese ports have enlivened 1,43 billion
tons of goods, with an increment of +6.6% on July 2022, of
of which 909,3 million tons handled by seaports
(+5.3%) and 519,1 million tons from inland ports (+8.9%). The
only traffic volume to and from abroad amounted to 428.3
million tons (+8.5%), of which 384,3 million tons of
cargos passed through the Chinese marine ports (+8.8%) and 44.0
million tons through the national inland ports (+6.1%).
In July 2023 the largest volume of traffic was
enlivened by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan which totaled 110,6
million tons (- 1.0%) followed by Tangshan ports with 69,5
million tons (+5.3%), Shanghai with 62,3 million
tons (+4.2%), Qingdao with 61,3 million tons (+5.5%),
Guangzhou with 52,3 million tons (- 3.3%) and Rizhao with 50.4
million tons (+5.4%).
Last month the only containerized trade was
pairs altogether to 27,0 million teu (+2.6%), included 23,7
million teu enlivened from marine ports (+1.8%) and 3,4 million
of teu from inland ports (+8.7%). The largest volume
of container traffic was enlivened from the port of
Shanghai with 4,2 million teu (- 2.3%) followed by the ports of
Ningbo-Zhoushan with 3,2 million teu (- 3.0%), Shenzhen with 2,8
million teu (+7.6%), Qingdao with 2,5 million teu (+11.1%),
Tianjin with 2,2 million teu (+8.0%) and Guangzhou with 2,1 million
of teu (-1.4%).
Global freight traffic in the first seven months of 2023
in Chinese ports it was 9.62 billion tons, with
a rise of +7.8% on the corresponding period last year, of
of which 6.24 billion tonnes passed through seaports
(+7.0%) and 3,38 billion tons through the inland ports
(+9,2%). International freight traffic alone accounted for
2,90 billion tons (+8.8%), including 2,60 billion
tons enlivened from marine ports (+8.8%) and 296,9 million
of tons from inland ports (+8.9%).
In the period January-July of this year the only traffic of
containers has been pairs to 176,2 million teu (+4.5%), of
Cui 154,5 million teu in marine ports (+3.8%) and 21,7 million
of teu in inland ports (+9.5%).
