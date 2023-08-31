The modernization of Crystal's second cruise ship has been completed in Trieste

In the Trieste plant of Fincantieri was
completed the modernization of the cruise ship Crystal
Symphony
that was delivered in recent days to the
Crystal (A&K Travel Group), delivery that follows that of the
Crystal Serenity
, also modernized in the Julian shipyard
and returned to the fleet of the shipping company on 20 July
last. Crystal Serenity
and Crystal Symphony
have a
length of almost 240 meters, a gross tonnage of about 51,000
tons and a maximum capacity that today stands at
about 740 and 606 passengers respectively.
The contract for the modernization of the two ships had been
finalized last December and, after a dedicated initial phase
At the development of engineering, the work lasted for about
five months significantly raising the level of services and
Accommodation on board. The hotel part has been revolutionized
of the units, both public areas and suites and cabins,
deeply affecting also the plant engineering, to lengthen
operational life. The project ended with the usual
dry docking activities preparatory to the return to service.
In each ship, three decks have been radically transformed
with the installation of over one hundred new suites and cabins of
Double, triple and sometimes quadruple size compared to 230
previous, generating environments of greater space and value, thanks
the refinement of the finishes used. A further hundred are
You have been completely modernized, without changing its size. The
Casinos have been removed to make room for generous lounges.
Also aspects related to environmental sustainability
have been updated, with particular reference to
wastewater treatment and energy recovery systems.
Finally, the hulls were treated with special paints
Latest generation ecosilicones, which reduce friction and
fuel consumption.
"It is - the CEO of
Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - of one of the most
important orders managed at our Arsenale Triestino San
Marco, which allows us to further consolidate the leadership of
Fincantieri Services in the refitting and refurbishment sector
global level that will grow a lot in the coming years for the
Digital and green revolution underway. Support as a
technological partner the relaunch of a brand like Crystal is a
Very significant result, which starts in the best possible way
the relationship with a customer like Crystal that today refers to
a shipowner very well known by us as Manfredi Lefebvre
D'Ovidio'.