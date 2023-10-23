Vard (Fincantieri Group) will build two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

The group's Vard shipbuilding company
Fincantieri and the Windward Offshore consortium have signed a
contract for the design and construction of two Commissioning
Hybrid Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs). The contract also provides for
the option for two additional vessels. The first delivery is
scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.
The new CSOV will be extremely versatile platforms that
will carry out operations in support of offshore wind farms, with a
Focus on on-board logistics and safety. The units,
87.5 metres long and 19.5 metres wide, they will be designed to operate with
green methanol and will be equipped with a hybrid battery system.
The first ship will be built by Vard in Romania, with
set-up and delivery in Norway. The second will be
entirely built at the Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam.
The CSOV will be able to accommodate 120 people on board.
"This new order," Pierroberto pointed out, "
Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of
Fincantieri - is a further confirmation of the expertise gained
by Vard in the CSOV market and strengthens the role of offshore wind
as the third fundamental pillar of our business. Fincantieri
can make a great contribution to a technology in which everything
The world is investing."
Windward Offshore is a consortium led by SeaRenergy
Group, the group's offshore wind services arm
ASSC. The consortium also includes Holding GmbH, Blue Star Group
GmbH & Cie. KG, Diana Shipping Inc. and SeraVerse GmbH.