Agreement between Eni and Saipem for the development of new biorefineries

Today, Eni and Saipem signed an agreement for the development of the
biorefining which, in line with decarbonisation targets,
of the two companies, aims in particular at the study and possible
Construction of plants for the production of biojet, fuel
sustainable aviation, and HVO diesel biofuel,
produced from 100% renewable raw materials (in accordance with the
EU Directive 2018/2001 "REDII"), marketed in the
Enilive service stations under the name HVOlution and usable
road, sea and rail transport.
The agreement provides for the application of proprietary technology
Eni Ecofining™ both for the development of new biorefineries and
for the conversion of traditional refineries and combines the large
Eni's technological and operational experience with the
distinctive features that Saipem has developed in design and construction
of this type of plant. Eni was the first company to
world to convert, in Venice, Porto Marghera and Gela, two
traditional refineries in biorefineries for the processing of
waste raw materials, such as used cooking oils, animal fats,
residues from the agri-food industry and vegetable oils, using the
Ecofining™ technology, with the support of Saipem on both
projects.
Eni plans to expand its capacity to
biorefining from the current 1.65 million tonnes/year to
more than five million tonnes/year by 2030.