Fincantieri, financing for the construction of Mein Schiff Relax

Fincantieri has signed a loan for the construction of
of a low-carbon cruise ship for an amount of
€415 million with Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI Division
Corporate & Investment Banking) e Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
(CDP), the proceeds of which will be used to cover the needs of the
related to the construction of Mein Schiff Relax
,
the first of two "inTUItion" class cruise ships of
A new dual-fuel concept that Fincantieri is building for TUI
Cruises, a joint venture between TUI Groups and Royal Caribbean Cruises
(
of 28
November
2023).
Specifying that this is the first pooled operation of
this type for the shipbuilding group, Fincantieri explained
whereas the funding is defined as 'green' given that
the eligibility of the draft
construction in relation to the objective of mitigation of the
climate change dictated by the European Taxonomy: unity
In fact, it is one of the "low-carbon ships"
and contributes substantially to the mitigation objective
climate change as it is characterised by a
of the EEDI index 10% lower than the EEDI requirements
and being powered by zero-fuel fuels
direct emissions or emissions from renewable sources.